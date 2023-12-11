Much quieter weather the rest of the week

Tonight: Cloudy. A few lake effect flakes early. Low: 18-25

Tuesday: Partly sunny turning mostly sunny. High: 36-41

Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds. A few snow showers are possible. Low: 23-28

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High: 33, Low: 23

Forecast Discussion:

The weather this week will be fairly quiet with no additional big storms expected. Tuesday brings a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 30s.

A cold front moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning bringing a small chance of a few flakes. Behind this front temperatures dip a bit into the 30s. There could be some lake effect snow again depending on wind direction for Wednesday evening.

Thursday through Sunday are shaping up to be quiet as well with highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.