Oneonta residents react to deadly house explosion

ONEONTA, NY (WBNG) -- The Town of Oneonta is healing after a home exploded and rocked the neighborhood of Richards Avenue on Dec. 9.

The explosion, which killed one person and hurt another, prompted city officials to declare a State of Emergency in the surrounding area. The State of Emergency is in effect until Dec. 14 but many residents were allowed to return to their homes on Monday, albeit some were without power.

Oneonta Resident Mike Jacobs said Dec. 9, a Saturday, was just like any other day. He said he decided to work in his garage and take advantage of the weather when he suddenly heard a loud band.

“Like a shockwave, it pushed me forward into the garage and I was stunned and I kind of came out and I saw flames in the sky,” Jacobs described. “I walked out to the street and I saw fire on the road and I thought a car had just exploded on the street. Then I realized it was so much more than that.”

Officials with the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened around 5:30 p.m.

The scene of the house that exploded on Richards Avenue in the Town of Oneonta on Dec. 9. One person was killed in the blast and one more person was injured. (Otsego County Sheriff's Office | wbng)

Owner of Sunshine PRN Carol Lernihan told 12 News that she was shocked. Her business is just around the corner of the home that exploded on Richards Avenue.

“I was, of course, in total shock, like most of the area,” Lernihan said. “And worried for my customers and people I know on Richards Avenue because there are many elderly and disabled people in the street.”

Town of Oneonta Supervisor Randal Mowers said 43 houses were impacted by the explosion but people are beginning to notice all of the windows that were broken due to the blast.

Elm Park United Methodist Church Pastor John Buddle said despite the chaos, the church is ready to help those affected by the explosion.

“We want to let the community know right now that we are here and available to help,” Pastor Buddle said. “We don’t exactly know what looks like just yet but we are prepared to help in any way we can.”

The town will have a member from the mobile crisis team at the Oneonta Town Hall on Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. for anyone who needs the resources.

The area is still restricted to no affected residents and town officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

