Sip and shop benefit helps mother and baby with medical bills

ENDICOTT(WBNG) -- Local vendors came together for a sip and shop benefit in support of a mother and her baby.

Samantha Kelly experienced complications with her pregnancy at 25 and a half weeks. She had blood pressure issues and her baby boy Bennett, had an abnormal heart rate. She was told by doctors that his heart rate was most likely due to him losing oxygen at the time. At 26 weeks and weighing one pound, Bennett was born on Aug. 27 of this year. Due to Bennett coming early, he’s considered a premature baby.

Event coordinator Gwendolyn McAuliffe, decided to put together this event to help Kelly out with medical expenses during her pregnancy. McAuliffe said it was important to her to plan this benefit for a good friend.

“Sometimes it’s just honestly nice to do things for others and it is the season of giving,” said McAuliffe. “I can contribute by helping Samantha.”

20 local vendors came together and tabled for this event and showed support for Kelly and baby Bennett.

“Despite anxiety, I trusted the process with my mother and friend Gwen while they planned this event,” said Kelly.

Funds raised from the benefit will go towards a great cause.

