Some slick morning travel
Snow tapers to snow showers
WINTER STORM WARNING for Delaware and Otsego Counties until 1 PM.
Winter Weather Advisory for Bradford, Tioga and Tompkins Counties until 10 AM.
Winter Weather Advisory for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Sullivan, Susquehanna
and Wayne Counties until 1 PM
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow tapering to snow showers. 0-2″ 40% High 34 (30-36)
Wind NW 10-20 G30 mph
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with early snow showers. 0-.50″ (1″) Low 24 (20-26)
Wind W 10-15 mph
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, periods of mostly sunny. High 38 (38-40) Wind SW 10-20 mph
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Snow showers. 0-T” 20% Low 24 Wind W 10-15 mph
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 20% High 34 Low 22
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 34 Low 28
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 44 Low 30
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 40 Low 30
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 40 Low 30
We’ll have some early snow today. That will taper to snow showers through the morning and into the afternoon.
It will be a colder day with highs 30-36. We’ll have some lake effect snow showers tonight.
Seasonably cold Tuesday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. With a cold front moving in, we’ll
have some snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday.
High pressure will give us a lot of sunshine Thursday, but it will be a cool day with highs in the 30s.
Warmer weather moves in Friday with mostly sunny skies. Still mild for the weekend but we’ll have mostly cloudy
skies.
Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.