Some slick morning travel

WINTER STORM WARNING for Delaware and Otsego Counties until 1 PM.

Winter Weather Advisory for Bradford, Tioga and Tompkins Counties until 10 AM.

Winter Weather Advisory for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Sullivan, Susquehanna

and Wayne Counties until 1 PM

wbng (wbng)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow tapering to snow showers. 0-2″ 40% High 34 (30-36)

Wind NW 10-20 G30 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with early snow showers. 0-.50″ (1″) Low 24 (20-26)

Wind W 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, periods of mostly sunny. High 38 (38-40) Wind SW 10-20 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Snow showers. 0-T” 20% Low 24 Wind W 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 20% High 34 Low 22

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 34 Low 28

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 44 Low 30

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 40 Low 30

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 40 Low 30

We’ll have some early snow today. That will taper to snow showers through the morning and into the afternoon.

It will be a colder day with highs 30-36. We’ll have some lake effect snow showers tonight.

Seasonably cold Tuesday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. With a cold front moving in, we’ll

have some snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday.

High pressure will give us a lot of sunshine Thursday, but it will be a cool day with highs in the 30s.

Warmer weather moves in Friday with mostly sunny skies. Still mild for the weekend but we’ll have mostly cloudy

skies.

