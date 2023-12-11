With 1st notable snowfall, state DOT asks drivers to be mindful on roads

(WBNG) -- New York State Department of Transportation Spokesman Scott Cook told 12 News Monday that he would like to remind motorists to not “crowd the plow.”

The Greater Binghamton area saw its first winter storm Sunday night into Monday morning, leaving in its wake some hazardous driving conditions. When it comes to snow plows, Cook said the safest place to be is behind the plow as opposed to by its side or in front of it. However, Cook noted that following a plow too closely is also dangerous.

“You want to give them plenty of time to work,” Cook said.

Motorists should also clean off the tops of their vehicles so, that when the snow blows off, you are not blinding the person behind you.

Cook also noted that drivers who have four or all-wheel-drive should invest in snow tires, as they could make traveling in the snow even more safe.

“The bottom line is: Don’t think because you have a four-wheel-drive vehicle you are Superman, you still have to be careful on the roads,” he said.

