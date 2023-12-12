Campville Fire Department responds to kitchen blaze

(Campville Fire Department)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAMPVILLE, NY (WBNG) -- The Campville Fire Department is reminding the public to check their smoke detectors.

The department said it responded to a fire on Route 17C Monday around 6 p.m. for a report of a structure fire. They said the homeowner called and said their kitchen was on fire. The department said it was able to stretch a line into the home and extinguish the flames within minutes.

Officials thanked the homeowner for covering the fire and shutting off the stove. The department said, that by doing this, it prevented a potential disaster.

“Safety First! Ensure your home is equipped with working smoke detectors and a reliable fire extinguisher,” the Campville Fire Department wrote on Facebook. “Remember, Smoke Detectors Save Lives.”

The Apalachin Fire Department, South Side Fire Company, Owego Fire Department and West Corners Fire Department assisted.

