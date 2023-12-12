Cortland football preparing for first-ever Division 3 championship game against North Central

North Central vs. Cortland
North Central vs. Cortland(Clark Ruhland/City of Salem)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WBNG) -The Cortland Red Dragons football team is heading to the NCAA Division 3 Football National Championship for the first time in program history. The team has made it to this point after a 49-14 drubbing of Randolph-Macon in the national semifinal.

Their opponents in the title game will be the North Central Cardinals out of Naperville, Illinois. The Cardinals are making their fourth-straight D3 title game appearance, having won two of the last three championships. North Central is no stranger to the biggest stage in Division 3, while the Dragons have never made it to this point, but that is a challenge this team is ready to take head on.

This Cortland team has faced plenty of challenges to make it to this point. The Dragons edged out Endicott by a touchdown in the first round of the national tournament, and then beat Grove City by just one point in the second round. From there, the Dragons really hit their stride, scoring 107 points across their next to games to earn their spot in the title game.

The North Central Cardinals come into this game a perfect 14-0, and didn’t face much trouble on their way to the championship game, besides a last-minute win the semifinals over Wartburg (Iowa). Through four tournament games, the Cardinals have scored 225 points. So the Dragons will need to lean on their defense for a better shot at that championship.

Kickoff from Salem, Virginia in the 50th Stagg Bowl for the Division 3 championship is set for Friday, December 15 at 7 pm.

