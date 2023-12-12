GiGi’s Playhouse announces new location

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- GiGi’s Playhouse will be moving to a brand new location starting in January.

The playhouse first opened in the Southern Tier in 2019. Even then, the organization knew it would eventually need to relocate to a new space.

The new location will be in the Oakdale Commons in Johnson City across from the Automall. The new location will feature learning labs, office spaces, a conference room and a much larger open gym and kitchen space.

The GiGi’s Playhouse Site Manager Katherine Whaley shared more details to come with the new space.

“We’re gonna have a sensory room, we’re gonna have a secondary office space and a program storage space as well,” said Whaley. “So, essentially, we’ve doubled and we have all of these new things we didn’t have before that are gonna allow our playhouse to be more organized and be able to run more efficiently.”

GiGi’s Playhouse will celebrate its grand opening on Jan. 6 from noon to 2 p.m.

