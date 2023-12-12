Guthrie awards child advocacy center $10,000 to help victims of child abuse

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Guthrie has awarded the Children’s House Child Advocacy Center $10,000 to help victims of child abuse.

Executive Director of the Advocacy Center Brittney Mink-Eiklor said the Donald Guthrie Foundation Community Benefit Grant will help them update the therapy wing in the center which will include soundproofing panels, furniture and decorations and calming items for the children.

She said they are the only organization in Bradford and Sullivan counties involved in the investigation and prosecution of crimes against children and said making sure they provide the best services possible is important.

“Being able to receive this grant to ensure our sustainability to be able to meet the needs of our kids is essential,” said Mink-Eiklor. “Helping them get to that healing component that joy and hope that they have when they come here is instrumental in the work that we do.”

She said because of this grant they can continue their mission in helping children in need.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy, wet snow overnight
Binghamton ‘locks down’ property that has seen weapon, drug arrests
Active fire scene in Town of Oneonta on Dec. 9
1 person dead in Oneonta house explosion, town delcares State of Emergency
The 12-year-old fled the scene before officers arrived.
12-year-old shoots mother’s boyfriend, police say
Police in Seattle shared a video of a driver hitting pedestrians on purpose.
GRAPHIC: Police share videos of driver hitting pedestrians on purpose

Latest News

GiGi’s Playhouse announces new location
Guthrie Awards Child Advocacy Center $10,000
‘Toxic Targeting’ announces campagin agaisnt local fracking
NYS Court of Appeals orders new congressional maps