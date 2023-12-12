Guthrie awards child advocacy center $10,000 to help victims of child abuse

(WBNG) -- Guthrie has awarded the Children’s House Child Advocacy Center $10,000 to help victims of child abuse.

Executive Director of the Advocacy Center Brittney Mink-Eiklor said the Donald Guthrie Foundation Community Benefit Grant will help them update the therapy wing in the center which will include soundproofing panels, furniture and decorations and calming items for the children.

She said they are the only organization in Bradford and Sullivan counties involved in the investigation and prosecution of crimes against children and said making sure they provide the best services possible is important.

“Being able to receive this grant to ensure our sustainability to be able to meet the needs of our kids is essential,” said Mink-Eiklor. “Helping them get to that healing component that joy and hope that they have when they come here is instrumental in the work that we do.”

She said because of this grant they can continue their mission in helping children in need.

