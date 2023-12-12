Here are some fire safety tips for this winter

As the weather gets colder, the risk of a fire at your home or business increases
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As the weather gets colder, the risk of a fire at your home or business increases.

Association Secretary for the Firefighters Association of New York, or FASNY, John D’Alessandro said a variety of factors play into the increased risk this time of year.

“Some of that is a function of it getting colder,” said D’Alessandro. “People are indoors more they’re cranking up their heating systems using the hot water heater more often and another part of it is sometimes a fire can start in a part of the house and it goes unnoticed for a while until it becomes a much bigger issue.”

D’Alessandro said making sure all detection systems in your home are operational is something that can save lives.

“Every person should have working smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors,” said D’Alessandro. “You hope that the worst is never going to happen but should it those two pieces of equipment could provide you with the few extra seconds you need to get out of the house safely.”

Many fires in the wintertime start as a result of heating systems so D’Alessandro said it’s key to make sure they are in proper condition.

“Make sure that your heating system, your furnace and your water heater are in operable condition,” said D’Alessandro. “Have it checked out by an authorized maintenance company, make sure it’s clean and make sure there are no combustible materials near the units.”

In the event of a fire, FASNY suggests immediately calling 911 and having your only focus on getting all family and pets out of the house.

