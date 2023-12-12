Increasing sunshine

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, windy. High 38 (36-40) Wind SW 10-20 G25 mph

wbng (wbng)

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Snow showers. 0-.10″ 20% Low 24 (20-26)

Wind becoming W 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-.50 20% High 34 (30-36)

Wind WNW 10-20 G25 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-2″ Low 22 Wind NW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 34 Low 26

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 44 Low 30

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 40 Low 28

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 42 Low 32

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain. 30% High 42 Low 30

Seasonably cold Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. With a cold front moving in, we’ll

have some snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. The best chance for an accumulation will

be Wednesday night.

High pressure will give us a lot of sunshine Thursday, but it will be a cool day with highs in the 30s.

Warmer weather moves in Friday with mostly sunny skies. Still mild for the weekend but we’ll have

mostly cloudy skies.

A low along the Coast will give us clouds and showers for Monday. Temperatures will be at

least a few degrees above average.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.