Increasing sunshine
A shot of colder weather
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, windy. High 38 (36-40) Wind SW 10-20 G25 mph
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Snow showers. 0-.10″ 20% Low 24 (20-26)
Wind becoming W 10-15 mph
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-.50 20% High 34 (30-36)
Wind WNW 10-20 G25 mph
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-2″ Low 22 Wind NW 10-15 mph
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 34 Low 26
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 44 Low 30
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 40 Low 28
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 42 Low 32
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain. 30% High 42 Low 30
Seasonably cold Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. With a cold front moving in, we’ll
have some snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. The best chance for an accumulation will
be Wednesday night.
High pressure will give us a lot of sunshine Thursday, but it will be a cool day with highs in the 30s.
Warmer weather moves in Friday with mostly sunny skies. Still mild for the weekend but we’ll have
mostly cloudy skies.
A low along the Coast will give us clouds and showers for Monday. Temperatures will be at
least a few degrees above average.
Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.