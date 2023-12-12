Man arrested for menacing people with pocketknife at Highland Park

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- New York State Police arrested a man with a pocketknife following a complaint at Highland Park in Endwell on Dec. 10.

State Police said troopers responded to a call around 5:20 p.m. and determined Joshua R. Bean, 34, of Endicott, had menaced three people using the pocketknife. The people he threatened were working on the holiday fireworks display, state police said.

Bean was arrested for three counts of menacing in the third degree, a misdemeanor.

He was transported to the Broome County Correctional Facility for arraignment.

