NYS Court of Appeals orders new congressional maps

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- The New York State Court of Appeals has ordered the drawing of new congressional districts ahead of the 2024 General Election, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

According to the AP, Democrats could be handed a political advantage to take back the House of Representatives. Republicans, who gained a slim majority in the house in 2022 Midterm Elections, had sought to keep the maps as they were.

The state’s bipartisan Independent Redistricting Commission will now be tasked with coming up with new districts. It will be up to Albany’s Democrat-controlled legislature to approve the maps.

The 4-3 decision was, of course, applauded by Governor Kathy Hochul, who, along with New York State Attorney General Letitia James, submitted an amicus brief to support the redrawing of the maps in April 2023.

“Today’s redistricting decision will ensure all New Yorkers are fairly and equitably represented by elected officials,” Hochul said in a news release. “As the Court of Appeals reaffirmed today, district lines should be drawn by the Independent Redistricting Commission. We will continue our efforts to protect voting rights for all New Yorkers.”

Yet, Republicans expressed concerns over the move. Broome County GOP Chairman Benji Federman said new maps could be detrimental to consistent representation.

“Broome voters deserve consistent, strong representation,” Federman said. “This decision to re-open the process as we near the middle of this decade is unfair and wrong for our residents.”

Representative Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19), posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that there was “nothing fair about” the decision. He argued that the new maps could confuse voters.

“We have to get these lines finalized,” he also said. “In the meantime, my focus will be on serving hashtagNY19.”

The Independent Redistricting Commission will need to have a new map drafted by Feb. 28, 2024.

