NYS Office of Cannabis Management recalls brand of cannabis gummies

By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
(WBNG) -- The New York State Office of Cannabis Management has issued a recall on one lot of cannabis gummies sold under the name “Jenny’s Zee Zee gummies 2:1 THC/CNB adult use edible cannabis product.”

The product, by Jenny’s Baked at Home Company, was sold through licensed dispensaries in New York State.

According to the OCM, the product did not undergo the required testing for consumer safety and product quality. Yet, the office noted that has not received any reports of adverse effects caused by consumption of this product.

Posted below is specific product information:

  • Product Name: Jenny’s Zee Zee gummies 2:1 THC/CBN
  • Batch/Lot Number: ZZ-23--07-13-0001
  • Expire/Use by Date: All dates affected
  • Distribution Dates: Sept. 4, 2023 to Nov. 1, 2023

Dispensaries and distributors have been told to cease the sale of the gummies.

Incidents related to the use of this product can be reported at this link.

