Pennsylvania says it can now power 140,000 homes with solar energy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBNG) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced Tuesday that the Commonwealth Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards Program has surpassed one gigawatt of solar energy.

According to the Department of Environmental Protection, that is enough energy to power a city the size of Pittsburgh, or 140,000 homes. The additional solar currently under construction will be enough to supply the residents of Scranton, Harrisburg, Altoona and West Chester combined.

“Clean, renewable solar energy is so important for Pennsylvania’s air quality and reaching one gigawatt is proof that we are making progress towards Pennsylvania’s Solar Future,” said Interim Acting Secretary for the Department of Environmental Protection Jessica Shirley. “From solar power to clean hydrogen and the wealth of emerging technologies in between, the Shapiro Administration will continue advancing an energy policy that ensures a diverse and reliable ecosystem of energy resources and that protects the environment, creates jobs, and protects consumers.”

The DEP said Pennsylvania led the nation two decades ago with the creation of the Alternate Energy Portfolio Standards Program, and successfully achieved the ambitious goals laid out in that legislation in 2021, making this solar milestone possible and that Governor Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, supports revising the AEPS to continue supporting an all-of-the-above diversity of generation sources, including ongoing investment in solar energy.

For more information about renewable energy, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.