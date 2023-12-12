Raymond Corp. welder brings home gold from international skills competition

GREENE, NY (WBNG) -- Bringing home gold medals is not always reserved for the Olympics: A welder at the Raymond Corporation in Greene brought home the gold after competing in an international competition.

Jordan Taft competed at the International Toyota Material Handling Group Skills Competition in Japan and earned a gold medal in the welding category. He faced other competitors from France, China, Sweden and Italy.

“It was quite an experience,” said Taft. “Everybody had their own style of welding. It was a phenomenal experience.”

Taft had the daunting task of creating a steel pressure vessel: A complicated contraption that’s similar to a submarine, according to the Raymond Corporation Welding Operations Manager Jim Cirigliano.

Cirigliano said creating the vessel becomes an even harder task when the work is judged on a global scale.

“They are looking for any kind of flaw in size and appearance of the welds,” said Cirigliano.

Taft has been working at the Raymond Corporation for five years and his mentors said the gold medal is a testament to his work ethic.

“He’s a very talented welder and won our internal competition and just started to shine,” said Cirigliano.

Taft is also an alumnus of the welding program at the Delaware-Chenango-Madison-Otsego BOCES. His former instructor, Jaan Aarismaa, noted Taft was detail-oriented and always wanted to improve.

“He was so focused on doing a good job,” he said. “Every time he came in, it was welding time. Credit to him for pursuing his passion and I’m really proud of him.”

