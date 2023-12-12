Tioga County man, previously convicted of rape, pleads guilty to child porn charge

SYRACUSE, NY (WBNG) -- A Tioga County man pleaded guilty to child pornography Tuesday, the United States Department of Justice announced.

The DOJ said 54-year-old David P. VanHousen, formerly of Newark Valley, admitted that while he was civilly committed in a psychiatric center following several sex offenses and child pornography-related convictions, he possessed numerous images and videos of child porn on a contraband phone.

The DOJ noted that VanHousen was previously convicted of sexual misconduct and rape in the third degree in New York State and transportation of child pornography in federal court in 2001.

He is facing a mandatory minimum term of 10 years in prison, a maximum term of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of between five years and up to life. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

His sentencing date is scheduled for April 18, 2024.

