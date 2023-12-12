You can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1 – here’s how

Krispy Kreme is bringing back its annual “Day of the Dozens” deal, which always falls on Dec. 12.
Krispy Kreme is bringing back its annual “Day of the Dozens” deal, which always falls on Dec. 12.(Business Wire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – You can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for just $1 on Tuesday.

The doughnut chain is bringing back its annual “Day of the Dozens” deal, which always falls on Dec. 12.

Customers can get one dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts or of a 16-count of mini doughnuts at regular price.

The limit is two redemptions per person in store and one redemption for customers who purchase online for pickup or delivery using promo code “DOZEN.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy, wet snow overnight
Active fire scene in Town of Oneonta on Dec. 9
1 person dead in Oneonta house explosion, town delcares State of Emergency
Binghamton ‘locks down’ property that has seen weapon, drug arrests
Police in Seattle shared a video of a driver hitting pedestrians on purpose.
GRAPHIC: Police share videos of driver hitting pedestrians on purpose
Investigation reveals man falsely reports stolen vehicle, damages

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden will meet with families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas
Pennsylvania says it can now power 140,000 homes with solar energy
An eight-year-old was critically injured in a Sunday night shooting in Lawton.
8-year-old in critical condition following delivery gone wrong
Former U.S. Rep George Santos leaves the federal courthouse with his lawyer in Central Islip,...
George Santos attorney expresses optimism about plea talks as expelled congressman appears in court
FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president remains leader of Ivy League school following backlash on antisemitism testimony