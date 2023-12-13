ACHIEVE members to take the stage in its Christmas play ‘The Grinch’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- ACHIEVE in Binghamton will be putting together a Christmas play for its members to participate in for the first time.

ACHIEVE is an organization that provides services to people living with disabilities. The Direct Support Professional at ACHIEVE Emily Jablon said she has been wanting to do this ever since she began working with the organization.

Jablon said it has been a learning experience for everyone but she loves to be able to watch the Grinch come together in the end.

“So, I’ve never directed a play before in my life as well as a lot of the individuals have never been in a play,” said Jablon. “So this is a first-time experience for all of us, we’re kind of learning as we go and it’s coming out really great.”

Jablon said she hopes that in the future she can watch the participants perform on a larger stage. The Grinch performances will be on Thursday, Dec. 14 and Friday, Dec. 15.

Currently, the show is only open to friends and family.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.