Amazon, Target and Walmart stop selling water beads

Amazon, Target and Walmart have voluntarily stopped selling water beads after lawmakers and...
Amazon, Target and Walmart have voluntarily stopped selling water beads after lawmakers and public health officials called for a ban on the toys.(WMTW, KUSA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three popular retailers are pulling a product marketed to children.

Amazon, Target and Walmart have voluntarily stopped selling water beads after lawmakers and public health officials called for a ban on the toys.

Water beads are tiny balls made out of extremely absorbent polymer material. They’re said to help kids with fine motor skills and counting. But, when exposed to liquid, they can expand to 100 times their initial size and weight, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

For that reason, experts say the beads are a big health risk for children if ingested.

Earlier this year, the CPSC issued a safety alert about the beads saying they can cause a variety of serious symptoms and life-threatening injuries, which could require surgery to remove.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 12-year-old fled the scene before officers arrived.
12-year-old shoots mother’s boyfriend, police say
Teenager killed after 3 vehicle crash in Tompkins County
Man arrested for menacing people with pocketknife at Highland Park
Tioga County man, previously convicted of rape, pleads guilty to child porn charge
Oneonta residents react to deadly house explosion

Latest News

FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
FILE - NBC Sports commentator Al Michaels reports from the sidelines before an NFL football...
Al Michaels won't call an NFL playoff game for NBC this season
Town of Triangle Justice resigns after allegedly poking DMV employee
FILE - President Joe Biden walks to the podium to deliver remarks on the war between Israel...
Biden meets at White House with the families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas
President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on Wednesday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
LIVE: Biden gives remarks at infrastructure panel meeting