Broome Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks public help finding man wanted on weapons charge

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office asked community members to assist them in locating a man wanted for an outstanding warrant of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The sheriff’s office said Souley Pertilla-Camara was last known to frequent the Mill Street area in Binghamton. The sheriff’s office described Pertilla-Camara as a Black male, 5 feet and 10 inches, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The office said anyone with information on Pertilla-Camara’s location should contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips can be submitted electronically at the link or by phone at 607-778-1196.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.