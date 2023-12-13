Broome Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks public help finding man wanted on weapons charge

(Broome County Sheriff's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office asked community members to assist them in locating a man wanted for an outstanding warrant of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The sheriff’s office said Souley Pertilla-Camara was last known to frequent the Mill Street area in Binghamton. The sheriff’s office described Pertilla-Camara as a Black male, 5 feet and 10 inches, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The office said anyone with information on Pertilla-Camara’s location should contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips can be submitted electronically at the link or by phone at 607-778-1196.

