California-based company plans to open rock climbing gym in Broome County

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- California-based company “The Pad Climbing” has announced its plans to open a rock climbing gym in Broome County.

The company said they cannot yet announce the exact location of the gym due to an ongoing permit process but the gym will be located approximately 2 miles from Binghamton University.

The company currently operates three gyms in California and Nevada.

CEO of The Pad Climbing Kristin Horowitz has long had plans of bringing a rock climbing gym to the area, a place where she spent summers growing up. Once she introduced her business partner and husband Yishai to the area the idea went from a dream to a logical fit.

“A couple of years ago I finally got my husband to go to Binghamton when we had a family reunion and finally after ten years of me being like I really think Binghamton is a good location he saw it and surprisingly was really in love with the community,” said Horowitz.

For The Pad Climbing, building a new gym is more than introducing an area to a new sport. They look forward to building a community in Broome County and a place locals can call a second home.

“They think it’s like a recreational activity and it’s like here’s what the facility is but the reason that me and Yishai do this is specifically because of the community that builds around it,” said Horowitz. “It becomes like a third space and what I mean by a third space is you have your work or your school that you go to and then you leave and if you’re not just wanting to go home this becomes that.”

For Horowitz, building the new gym is a sentimental feeling of creating a legacy in a community that generations of her family called home.

“You spend your life being like I want to impress my parents and then this happens the minute both parents are gone,” said Horowitz. “For me, my dad wants to have a wake back there, he wants to have a piece of him buried back there and instead of just going for that I’m going to leave a legacy for them, and for me, that means a whole lot.”

The gym will feature both climbing with ropes and bouldering along with a fitness center that will be open 24/7.

They plan to open the location sometime around late 2024.

