“Chabad of Binghamton” holds menorah lighting in downtown Binghamton

Menorah
Menorah(Ben Hodil)
By Benjamin Hodil
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Binghamton (WBNG) -- To celebrate Hanukkah, the Chabad of Binghamton’ has been holding a number of events Including a menorah lighting and celebration held downtown this evening.

A massive 10-foot LED menorah was lit on the corner of Court and State Street during the event.

The event featured greetings from mayor Jared Kraham, other elected officials, and an appearance by “Dreidel Man”.

There was also festive music and a selection of traditional Hanukkah foods.

Those with the center say because of growing antisemitism, Jewish people are choosing instead to celebrate their identity this Hanukkah with more confidence.

”For me personally, I look forward to this holiday all year, I wait for this opportunity to come out into the streets and bring the light of the menorah and the message to everybody.”

Last week to celebrate, the Chabad of Binghamton also held a ‘grand car menorah parade’ and have been handing out thousands of menorah kits throughout ‘b-u’ and the Binghamton area.

