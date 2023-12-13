Crews respond to fire at Tioga County auto shop

Fire crews responded to the blaze at B&B Automotive around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CAMPVILLE, NY (WBNG) -- The Campville Fire Department said it responded to a structure fire at B&B Automtive, Inc. in Weltonville, NY on Wednesday around 7:30 a.m.

The department wrote on Facebook, “Handline operations kept the flames from spreading as the aerial master stream from 301 was set up. Crews battled the blaze, and successfully brought the fire under control.”

The fire resulted in the building being a total loss and is under investigation by the Tioga County Fire Bureau of Investigation.

The Candor, Weltonville, Newark Valley fire departments and Candor Emergency Squad also responded.

