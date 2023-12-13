High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (12-12-23)
Updated: 13 hours ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
Boys’ Basketball:
Windsor - 32, Owego - 69
Johnson City - 78, Corning - 63
Union-Endicott - 63, Horseheads - 48
Vestal - 53, Ithaca - 41
Norwich - 54, Chenango Forks - 39
Oneonta - 78, Chenango Valley - 61
Seton Catholic - 74, Susquehanna Valley - 38
Bainbridge-Guilford - 58, Harpursville - 30
Girls’ Basketball:
Bainbridge-Guilford - 36, Delhi - 45
Franklin - 32, Richfield Springs/ODY - 35
Walton/Downsville - 30, Greene - 60
