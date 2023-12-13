High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (12-12-23)

(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Boys’ Basketball:

Windsor - 32, Owego - 69

Johnson City - 78, Corning - 63

Union-Endicott - 63, Horseheads - 48

Vestal - 53, Ithaca - 41

Norwich - 54, Chenango Forks - 39

Oneonta - 78, Chenango Valley - 61

Seton Catholic - 74, Susquehanna Valley - 38

Bainbridge-Guilford - 58, Harpursville - 30

Girls’ Basketball:

Bainbridge-Guilford - 36, Delhi - 45

Franklin - 32, Richfield Springs/ODY - 35

Walton/Downsville - 30, Greene - 60

