High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (12-12-23)

(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Boys’ Basketball:

Windsor - 32, Owego - 69

Johnson City - 78, Corning - 63

Union-Endicott - 63, Horseheads - 48

Vestal - 53, Ithaca - 41

Norwich - 54, Chenango Forks - 39

Oneonta - 78, Chenango Valley - 61

Seton Catholic - 74, Susquehanna Valley - 38

Bainbridge-Guilford - 58, Harpursville - 30

Girls’ Basketball:

Bainbridge-Guilford - 36, Delhi - 45

Franklin - 32, Richfield Springs/ODY - 35

Walton/Downsville - 30, Greene - 60

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager killed after 3 vehicle crash in Tompkins County
The 12-year-old fled the scene before officers arrived.
12-year-old shoots mother’s boyfriend, police say
Man arrested for menacing people with pocketknife at Highland Park
Tioga County man, previously convicted of rape, pleads guilty to child porn charge
Oneonta residents react to deadly house explosion

Latest News

Johnson City boys' basketball
Highlights: Johnson City vs. Corning (boys’ basketball)
Union-Endicott Boys' Basketball
Highlights: Union-Endicott vs. Horseheads (boys’ basketball)
Newark Valley Girls' Basketball
Highlights: Newark Valley vs. Edison (girls’ basketball)
Seton Catholic Boys' Basketball
Highlights: Seton Catholic vs. Susquehanna Valley (boys’ basketball)