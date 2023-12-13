Increasing clouds, increasing winds

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with late day snow showers. 0-.25 20% High 34 (30-36)

Wind W becoming NW 10-20 G25 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers. 0-2″ Low 22 (18-24)

Wind NW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 34 Wind W becoming SW 5-15 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 26 Wind WSW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 48 Low 30

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy. High 42 Low 30

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 42 Low 34

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers. 40% High 42 Low 30

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain and showers. Snow showers possible. 30% High 38 Low 28

A cold front will give us some clouds today. Lake effect snow will develop late in the afternoon.

The best chance for an accumulation of snow will be Wednesday night.

High pressure will give us a lot of sunshine Thursday, but it will be a cool day with highs in the 30s.

Warmer weather moves in Friday with mostly sunny skies. Still mild for the weekend. We’ll have

early sunshine Saturday with increasing clouds. Skies will be mostly cloudy Sunday.

A low along the Coast will give us clouds, rain and showers for Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will

be at least a few degrees above average.

