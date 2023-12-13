Meteor shower coming soon

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Clouds early then some clearing. Perhaps a few flakes. Low: 22-27

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy early, turning partly cloudy. High: 30-35

Wednesday Night: 30% chance of lake effect snow showers. Geminid meteor shower peaks. Low: 17-24

Forecast Discussion:

A cold front moves through the area tonight into Wednesday morning and will increase clouds and possibly touch off a few flakes. Toward morning clouds decrease and we’ll end up seeing a fair amount of sun for the afternoon.

Wednesday night, a band of lake effect snow off the east end of Lake Ontario should sink south and down across the Twin Tiers. Some snow showers are possible. Any accumulations look minor. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the low to mid 30s. Additionally, the Geminid meteor shower peaks. Visibility will depend on cloud cover. Best time to view is after 10pm.

Thursday through Sunday are shaping up to be quiet as well with highs in the 40s.

Monday’s forecast now puts us on the lookout for a potential coastal low. There is much uncertainty yet, but rain does look likely at this time.

