Meteor shower peaks tonight with some lake snow around

Tonight: Geminid meteor shower peaks. Lake effect snow showers taper. Clouds and clear sky mixed. Low: 18-25

Thursday: Turning mostly sunny. High: 33-38

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 24-30

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 43, Low: 32

Forecast Discussion:

A band of lake effect snow will continue sinking south tonight and weaken as it does. There could be some pockets of heavier snow at times. Outside the lake clouds, partly cloudy to clear conditions are expected. Snowfall could accumulate anywhere from a trace to 2″ in persistent snow showers. The Geminid meteor shower peaks tonight. The ‘best’ chance of seeing them will be around 2am, but they could be seen at any time after dark.

Thursday through Sunday are shaping up to be quiet as well with highs in the 40s. Sunshine is expected Thursday and Friday. Clouds increase for Saturday and Sunday will be cloudy. Rain could arrive later Sunday; timing is uncertain so follow the forecast for updates.

Monday’s forecast now puts us on the lookout for a developing coastal low with steady rain and maybe even snow again like this past Monday. There is much uncertainty yet, but rain does look likely at this time. Behind the storm a few quiet days are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

