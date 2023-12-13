One teenager killed after 3 vehicle crash in Tompkins County

TOMPKINS COUNTY (WBNG) -- New York State Police have confirmed a fatal crash that happened this afternoon in Tompkins County, killing a Tioga County teenager.

According to officials around 1 p.m. crews responded to a 3-vehicle crash along West Danby Road in the Town of Newfield.

An investigation revealed that the driver of a Jeep was stopped for another vehicle, which was making a turn when they were rear-ended by a Toyota. The Toyota then went into on-coming traffic and was struck by another car.

The passenger of the Toyota, 17-year-old Peyton C. Shaw from Waverly, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the same car, 18-Year-old Dale T. Beeman from Spencer, was transported by helicopter to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

According to State Police, the drivers of the other cars were checked out on scene, but not transported to local hospitals.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.