Pennsylvania man gets 25 years in prison for raping child

By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- The Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a Pennsylvania man for rape.

According to a news release, Edwin Garcia, 66, will serve 25 years behind bars after pleading guilty to rape in the first degree, a class B felony felony. On Aug. 29, Garcia admitted that he engaged in sexual intercourse with a child that was younger than 11-years-old on May 20, 2023 in the Town of Ulysses. He pleaded guilty on Dec. 12.

Garcia will have to register as a sex offender and serve 20 years of post-release supervision.

“This sentence should be taken as a clear message that sexual abuse of children will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law in this community,” said Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew VanHouten. “Nothing the judicial process can provide will ever fully amount to justice for the victim and her family, but the sentence in this case represents the most appropriate consequences legally available, and a fair resolution to such a horrific case.”

The New York State Police investigated the case.

