State Sen. Webb delivers $96,000 for educational programs

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Wednesday was a big day for many different educational programs in Broome County.

State Senator Lea Webb (D, 52) announced $96,000 in state funds for educational programs. Webb said the importance of this type of funding is to support education and youth development.

$35,000 in funding was secured for CARES advocates for families to support its mission of keeping youth in schools.

“But we also know that life sometimes gets in the way, as does social media, so we’re there to support the schools and the students in any way to make sure they stay on track,” Executive Director of CARES Advocates for Families Denise Yull.

Around $25,000 was given to the Broome County Urban League to provide community members with educational resources.

“The funds that we’re gonna get from this award is going to continue our after-school summer and out-of-school time for our children and youth,” said President & CEO of Broome County Urban League Jennifer A. Lesko. “So, their families know that they are in a state and enriching environment and it can give them peace of mind.”

Also included in the funding was $22,000 for the Kopernik Observatory and $14,000 for libraries across the county.

Webb said she hopes the funding can continue to foster the growth of youth in Broome County,

