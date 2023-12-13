Take a trip around Owego by playing Owego-Opoly

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Owego Apalachin Sports Boosters Club is bringing back its version of “Monopoly,” better known as “Owego-Opoly,” to support the athletes of the Owego Apalachin School District.

Sports Boosters Club President Betsi Stanton said the game is very similar to its popular counterpart but it features businesses and historical sites around Owego.

“You have your starting position and then you travel along and visit the different businesses here,” said Stanton.

The proceeds from the board game sales go toward scholarship funds and other expenses any of the athletes might encounter, Stanton said.

“We give out two scholarships, one to a male and one to a female athlete,” she said. “We also have a reception for every senior athlete that graduates.”

The game costs $40 and is available for purchase at the Early Owego Antique Center. The shop said sales for the game have been great.

“It’s a tight-knit community so when you have a game like this, people that are from here will be interested,” said Early Owego Antique Center Owner Jim Mead.

Stanton said her love for the community is what inspired her to bring back the game since its last sale 20 years ago.

“I love where I live and I am proud of where I live,” said Stanton. “I am proud of our athletes. So, we will make sure we have the money to give them the scholarships and the funds so they can continue to do the things they want.”

