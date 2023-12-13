Town of Triangle Justice resigns after allegedly poking DMV employee

TRIANGLE (WBNG) -- Town of Triangle Justice John P. Orzel has resigned from his position.

New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct released a document that stated Orzel was formally charged with repeatedly poking a woman working at the DMV on the shoulder during an argument he started. The alleged incident occurred in September 2023.

According to a document from the commission, Orzel is alleged to have made inappropriate, unwanted physical contact with the by repeatedly poking her with his finger and he also made snide and discourteous remarks to her before complaining about her to her supervisors.

In a letter to Town of Triangle Supervisor Charles Manasse and the Triangle Town Board of Council Persons, Orzel announced his resignation would take effect immediately on Jan. 1, 2024.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working, living and raising a family here in the Town of Triangle and the general area of Northern Broome County,” Orzel said in the letter. ”However beautiful this area, and it is, it is the people and residents who make living here a unique, warm and enriching experience. I sincerely thank you for your continued support and assistance.”

The commission said Orzel has agreed to leave office and never return. His term was set to expire at the end of December 2025.

Orzel has been in office since 2018.

