Union Endicott School District Capital Project passes

Union Endicott School District
Union Endicott School District(William Draffin | WBNG)
By Luke Meade
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The 2023 Capital Project Referendum for the Union Endicott School District has officially passed.

The project passed by a vote of 219 to 114.

The school district says the 23-million-dollar project addresses several safety and facilities upgrades with no additional tax impact to the community.

Some of those upgrades include renovations to some of the elementary libraries, health office, and high school band room.

In addition, two electric bus charging stations will be put in at the bus garage.

Superintendent Nicole Wolfe had this to say on the passing of the school project.

“Our team would like to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Endicott community for supporting the capital project.  Your endorsement of this project highlights the shared commitment to the enhancement of our facilities, ensuring improved safety, security, and the overall well-being of our students, faculty, and the broader community.”

Phase one of the project will start in the summer of 2024, and phase two will start in the summer of 2025.

For more information on this project, click here.

