Windsor’s Mason McCombs commits to play lacrosse at Le Moyne College

WINDSOR, N.Y. WBNG) - Windsor boys’ lacrosse player Mason McCombs made it official on Tuesday afternoon, signing his National Letter of Intent to play Division 1 men’s lacrosse for the Le Moyne Dolphins after he graduates in 2024.

McCombs is a member of the first ever Division 1 recruiting class for the Dolphins, who recently made the jump to Division 1 after years of lacrosse at lower divisions. McCombs said that head coach Dan Sheehan was a big reason why he chose Le Moyne over other options. He will study criminology when he attends the college next fall.

