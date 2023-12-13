You Ask, We Answer: New NYSEG smart meters

(WBNG) -- For this edition of “You Ask, We Answer,” 12 News takes a look at the new NYSEG smart meters.

Several viewers have reached out and are still confused about how these meters would run and why they are still getting meter cards. These new meters will give the operations team real-time information, letting them react quickly.

Manager of Meter Services Angie Capps told 12 News that NYSEG wants to keep up with the times and create an innovative service.

With these new smart meters, you will not have to read your meter and send in a card, but cards will keep coming until all the meters in one town have been installed.

”Gone are the old days of the estimated bills, a lot of customers will be thrilled about that,” Capps said. “You don’t need to read the meters anymore but we will continue to send you reminders for a short amount of time because we have to wait for a bunch of the meters to be done in a whole area before we’ll flip the switch and stop that card reading program.”

Capps said a question community members had concerning these meters was the health effects due to the RF, but explained there is far less RF coming out of these meters than your phone, Wi-Fi or microwave and are completely safe.

The NYSEG app will be converted to show customers all of their energy usages. It will have the usage down to the hour on a specific day.

Capps said NYSEG will continue installing these meters and hopefully have everything done by 2025. She believes these smart meters are a game changer for the industry and community.

If you have questions about our community that you’d like answered, you can send an email to weanswer@wbng.com and tune in each Wednesday for “You Ask, We Answer.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.