Bevier Street Bridge closed until further notice after fire

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Bevier Street bridge in Binghamton is currently closed in both directions due to a fire.

According to 5-1-1 NY, the closure is due to a crash and fire on the bridge.

However, officials with Broome County communications say there was no crash, and the fire was under the bridge.

Binghamton police and fire have closed the bridge at US-11 and Chenango Street.

The New York State Department of Transportation responded to assist with closure and bridge inspection.

According to Broome Communications, the cause of the fire is currently being investigated and the area will not be reopened until sometime in the morning.

