Bevier Street bridge to partially reopen after late night fire

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The VFW Memorial Bevier Street Bridge will partially reopen after a fire, which was set underneath it, damaged it Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson for Broome County said the bridge sustained minor damage. At some point Thursday, the bridge will reopen with a center lane closure. The lane closures are expected to last for the next five days while repairs are underway, the spokesperson said. Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes if possible.

Additionally, the southern entrance to Otsiningo Park will open at some point on Thursday. There will be no changes to the 4th annual Broome County Festival of Lights schedule, which on Thursday, is open from 5 to 10 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to the blaze under the bridge around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. On Thursday, the county said the bridge is being inspected by engineers from the county with assistance from the New York State Department of Transportation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 12 News has reached out to responding agencies for more details.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

