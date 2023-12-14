Man shot in arm in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- One person was sent to the hospital after being shot in the arm late Thursday morning in Binghamton.

Binghamton Police officers responded to 9 Andrews Ave. around 10:30 a.m. for the report. Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski said the victim’s injury was not life-threatening.

Zikuski noted that the victim and assailant are known to each other but, as of 11:10 a.m., police do not have a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

