Man shot in arm in Binghamton

Binghamton Police Officers investigated the area of 9 Andrews Ave. after a report of a person...
Binghamton Police Officers investigated the area of 9 Andrews Ave. after a report of a person shot in the arm.(WBNG)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- One person was sent to the hospital after being shot in the arm late Thursday morning in Binghamton.

Binghamton Police officers responded to 9 Andrews Ave. around 10:30 a.m. for the report. Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski said the victim’s injury was not life-threatening.

Zikuski noted that the victim and assailant are known to each other but, as of 11:10 a.m., police do not have a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

