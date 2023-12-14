Families can get into ‘Festival of Lights’ with free admission on ‘Community Night’

(WBNG)
By Luke Meade
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- On Thursday, Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar met with organizers from the “Broome County Festival of Lights” at Otsiningo Park for a holiday announcement.

The sheriff invited the community to come out to the festival on Dec. 18 to enjoy free admission. The idea came from the Akshar Family, who said they have a tradition of bringing their children to see the holiday lights each year.

“The Festival of Lights is something that we bring our children to, both Scarlet and Freddy love it, we see the joy in their eyes and the excitement every time we come here,” said Akshar. “We are encouraging everybody to just come down and experience what the Broome County Festival of Lights has been doing for the last four years.”

Santa Claus will make an appearance for the community night from 5 to 9 p.m.

Families are encouraged to arrive early to get the most out of the experience.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a fire underneath the Bevier Street bridge around 10:45 p.m....
Bevier Street bridge to partially reopen after late night fire
Teenager killed after 3 vehicle crash in Tompkins County
Binghamton Police Officers investigated the area of 9 Andrews Ave. after a report of a person...
Man shot in arm in Binghamton
Fire crews responded to the blaze at B&B Automotive around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Tioga County auto shop destroyed by fire
You Ask, We Answer: New NYSEG smart meters

Latest News

SUNY Broome’s Culinary can now brew, serve student-made craft beverages
Bevier Street bridge to partially reopen after late night fire
‘Goat Boy’ in Owego celebrates 50 years of business
‘Goat Boy’ in Owego celebrates 50 years of business