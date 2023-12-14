Families can get into ‘Festival of Lights’ with free admission on ‘Community Night’

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- On Thursday, Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar met with organizers from the “Broome County Festival of Lights” at Otsiningo Park for a holiday announcement.

The sheriff invited the community to come out to the festival on Dec. 18 to enjoy free admission. The idea came from the Akshar Family, who said they have a tradition of bringing their children to see the holiday lights each year.

“The Festival of Lights is something that we bring our children to, both Scarlet and Freddy love it, we see the joy in their eyes and the excitement every time we come here,” said Akshar. “We are encouraging everybody to just come down and experience what the Broome County Festival of Lights has been doing for the last four years.”

Santa Claus will make an appearance for the community night from 5 to 9 p.m.

Families are encouraged to arrive early to get the most out of the experience.

