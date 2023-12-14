‘Goat Boy’ in Owego celebrates 50 years of business

By Shabeli Acevedo
Dec. 14, 2023
OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Goat Boy in Owego has been selling “truly unique gifts” since 1973 making this year the 50th celebration for the small business.

For the last five decades, the store has had four different owners and each one brought something new to the business. The current owners Linda and Dennis Curatolo bought the store in December 2000. Something new that the Curatolos brought to Goat Boy was a gift wrap for every purchase.

“Everyone loves to be able to walk out through the door with their packages all set and I think that for as long as I have The Goat Boy, that’s the way It’ll be,” said Lisa. “I started it with the bags and the tissue and the ribbon pretty much day one and then throughout so hopefully that will continue.”

The Goat Boy in Owego is located at 175 Front St.

