Harlan Rowe Middle School teacher goes viral for showing students how to skin a deer

ATHENS, Pa (WBNG) - A teacher at the Harlan Rowe Middle School recently went viral for teaching her students how to skin, cut and bag a deer.

Emily Bidlack is an Agricultural Educator and the FFA Advisor at the school. She provides a hands-on learning experience for students who enroll in her class.

The lesson was posted on the Athens Middle School FFA Facebook, where it garnered more than 12,000 likes and 36,000 shares. An overwhelming majority of the comments on the post supported Bidlack’s lesson.

“I did not expect this reaction whatsoever,” said Bidlack, “I expected some positive reaction from our normal followers, but it was surprising to see it blow up as much as it did.”

Bidlack told her students if she was able to get a deer during hunting season, she would bring it in for processing.

“They seemed a little bit nervous, but I have a lot of hunters in my class as well that seemed very excited,” said Bidlack, “Even though they do hunt, not a lot of them have even seen the process of a deer being butchered before so I did prepare them ahead of time.”

Bidlack was a member of the FFA program when she was in high school. She later became a learning support teacher for the middle school. When the middle school started a FFA chapter, they asked Bidlack if she wanted to run it.

This is now their fourth year as a program and third year as a FFA chapter.

“I love coming to work every day and I love getting new ideas and I love being able to share this idea with my students,” said Bidlack, “Even though we do live in a rural area, there is a lot of disconnect from agriculture with our students and I am so happy that I can share a passion of mine with 160 students on a yearly basis.”

An employee from the Bradford County Conservation District, whose skillset provided the students more insight and showed them how to properly process the animal, joined Bidlack in the lesson.

