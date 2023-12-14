Heavy rain potential seems to be growing

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 27-32

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 46-52

Friday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 27-33

Forecast Discussion:

Thursday through Sunday morning are shaping up to be quiet but Sunday afternoon into Monday is an active period possibly including heavy rain.

Sunshine is expected Thursday and Friday. Clouds increase for Saturday and Sunday will be cloudy. Rain arrives Sunday afternoon and continues overnight into Monday. A coastal low will slide up the coast Sunday night into Monday and move into the northeast Sunday night into Monday. This storm will bring a lot of moisture with it and the rain will be heavy at times. Given the wet conditions in place, and higher than normal river levels in some locations, we’ll need to be extra alert for the potential of minor flooding.

Monday will be wet with the coastal low moving over the area. Steady rain will taper through the day. The potential for 1-2″ of rain, or more locally, is evident. The atmosphere is being modeled to carry 300% of normal atmospheric water vapor. This is a signal for heavy rain events. Please monitor the forecast and know this day is a FIRST ALERT day.

The storm moves away Tuesday and it will turn colder with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s through the rest of the week.

