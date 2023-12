(WBNG) - The high school girls’ basketball scores from around Section 4 on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Girls’ Basketball:

Corning - 36, Johnson City - 61

Horseheads - 37, Union-Endicott - 50

Ithaca - 39, Vestal - 45

Elmira - 45, Maine-Endwell - 41

Owego - 63, Windsor - 39

Chenango Forks - 48, Norwich - 23

Oxford - 28, Unatego - 68

