Rep. Molinaro speaks on approval of impeachment inquiry into President Biden

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- Rep. Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19) has weighed in after the United States House of Representatives approved an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Molinaro, like all Republicans in the House, voted to authorize the inquiry. All Democrats stood with the president and voted against it. The final vote was 221 to 212.

Thursday morning, Molinaro said of the vote in a statement, “Now, with serious questions about President Biden, Congress has a responsibility to check it out. It’s our job to do so. Because if he handles his personal affairs anything like he does inflation, crime or the border, there’s reason for us to be suspicious.”

Some Republican members of Congress in favor of the impeachment inquiry are suggesting it is at least worth looking into the business dealings of Biden’s family members and seeing if the president benefitted from them.

In the same statement, Molinaro suggested that New Yorkers are aware of what political corruption is. He pointed out the late former Speaker of the New York State Assembly Sheldon Silver, former Majority Leader of the New York State Senate Dean Skelos and the recently expelled George Santos, who served New York’s Third Congressional District, as examples of political corruption. Silver and Skelos were convicted of federal corruption charges in 2015. Santos was expelled after his political career became surrounded by numerous lies and falsities.

Molinaro does not serve on the House Oversight Committee, which will lead the inquiry into potential impeachment.

A spokesperson for Molinaro said the representative has his focus on delivering results for 2024.

