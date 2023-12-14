Some early snowflakes

THURSDAY: Early clouds and snow showers. Becoming mostly sunny. 0-.10″ 20%

High 36 (30-38) Wind W becoming SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear, cold. Low 30 (26-32) Wind W becoming SW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 50 (46-52) Wind W 10-15 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear early with increasing clouds. Low 32 Wind W becoming SW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 44 Low 32

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, late day showers. 30% High 44 Low 38

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers. 80% High 44 Low 30

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Falling temperatures. 30% High 34 Low 22

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 34 Low 24

After some early clouds and some lake effect snow showers, high pressure will give us a lot of

sunshine today. It will be a cool day with highs in the 30s. Clear skies tonight with

lows near 30.

Warmer weather moves in Friday with mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase Friday night. Still

mild for the weekend. Mild Satruday with mostly cloudy skies.

Cloudy and mild Sunday, but showers will move in later in the day. It looks like the low to

our south will track farther west. This will give us rain Monday.

As temperatures drop on Tuesday, we’ll have mixed showers. Partly cloudy and cold

Wednesday.

