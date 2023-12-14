SUNY Broome’s Culinary can now brew, serve student-made craft beverages

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- On Thursday a new law was signed into place by Governor Kathy Hochul that allows SUNY Broome Labs to brew and serve student-made craft beverages at its Culinary & Event Center.

The SUNY Broome Food Science Degree track and its in-house brew lab & fermentation distillation provide students with the fundamentals to create beverages.

Before the new law, there were restrictions on the existing alcohol license that prevented students from selling or serving beverages they produced. New York State Senator Lea Webb said this legislation is pivotal for the program.

“This legislation will really help to continue to advance the great work that SUNY Broome is doing to its culinary program,” said Webb. “That will have impacts on our community at large.”

The law also allows other craft beverages such as cider and wine to be served contingent to the curriculum.

