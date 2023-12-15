Dept. of Environmental Conservations says it has yet to hear from Southern Tier Solutions about its gas well plans

(WDTV)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation responded to Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, 123) and State Senator Lea Webb’s (D, 52) inquiries concerning Southern Tier Solutions.

In November, the lawmakers sent letter a to the DEC concerning the solicitation of leases from local landowners for a new gas extraction process. That letter requested information on Southern Tier Solutions’ proposed gas extraction method and how it aligns with current state and federal law.

In the letter from the DEC, the department stated that, as of Dec. 8, it had not been contacted by Southern Tier Solutions about the project described in the letters received by the landowners and the only information it has about the project is what’s posted on the Southern Tier Solutions website.

In its response, the DEC wrote, “As with any proposed project, if the DEC were to receive permit applications for drilling in the Marcellus and Utica shales, the use of produced gas a sfule to generate electricity, or any other component of the company’s plan, the DEC would conduct a thorough and transparent review process.”

The full letter from the DEC can be found at this link.

