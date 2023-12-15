Heavy rain still tracking towards Southern Tier

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: 29-35.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Mild. High: 40-47.

Saturday Night: Remaining cloudy. Low: 33-38.

Sunday: Dry to start, with rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80%. High: 48. Low: 42.

Monday: Rain, heavy at times. 2″-3″ for most. Windy. Chance of rain 100%. High: 46. Low: 27.

Tuesday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 29. Low: 23.

Wednesday: Partial sunshine. High: 38. Low: 28.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 40. Low: 26.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 36. Low: 29.

Forecast Discussion:

It will be a quiet night, with increasing clouds. Lows will be mild for this time of year, with most spots falling into the low-to-mid 30s.

Saturday will be dry, but cloudy. Highs will climb into the mid-40s thanks to southerly winds. Clouds will remain overnight, with lows only falling into the mid-30s.

Sunday will start off dry, but rain will arrive as we head into the afternoon thanks to an approaching nor’easter that will bring heavy rain throughout Monday. Winds will also begin to pick up, with sustained winds from the southeast between 15-25 MPH. There is a marginal risk of excessive rainfall that could produce flooding in low-lying areas. River Flooding is NOT looking likely at this time. By the end of Monday, most will see a total of 2-3″ of new rain. Temperatures for both days will be in the mid-to-upper 40s. Stay with the First Alert Weather team throughout the weekend for updates.

Quieter conditions return for the rest of the period, with only some isolated snow showers on Tuesday. Tuesday will also be much colder than previous days, with highs in the upper 20s. Skies will begin to clear for Wednesday and Thursday, leading to highs in the upper 30s and low-40s. Friday will see more clouds, but it will be seasonable, with highs in the mid-30s.

