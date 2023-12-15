Homeowner speaks out about house fire on Colfax Avenue

A neighbor beside of 72 Colfax Avenue experienced damages during a structure fire
By Jailah Pettis
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A homeowner at Colfax Avenue recalls the night that his house was on fire.

On Dec. 8 at around 11:45 p.m., Tyler Vantassell, remembers exactly what happened when his neighbor to the right of him attempted to open his front door and give a warning about a fire in the neighborhood. The entire left side of the structure at 74 Colfax Ave. is a loss and two out of three of his children’s rooms are completely gone. Vantassell said that once the fire was semi-put out; he went back in.

“I had to go back into the house and I went and grabbed my kids’ animals,” said Vantassell. Then I started picking up whatever else I could salvage until they put the rest of the fire out.”

The Vantassell’s home caught fire that night due to a huge fire that started at 72 Colfax Ave. and began to spread. His children lost everything during the fire they use daily. The first floor of the home has smoke damage and potentially more, but they won’t know until a thorough walk-through is made.

Vantassell created a GoFundMe for any and everyone to donate and they’ve received a tremendous amount of support from the community.

